Corona long-term consequences: A study from Wuhan accompanies patients for two years – 55 percent still suffer from exhaustion and muscle weakness.

Wuhan (China) – How long can the coronavirus cause discomfort? A study from Wuhan (China), the epicenter of the corona pandemic, followed patients for two years. Unlike other studies, which mostly lasted only one year, as the study authors state.

On the Long Covid study from Wuhan:

Period:

Participants: 1192 patients discharged from Wuhan hospital in early 2020, average age 57 years, about equal numbers of men and women

Authors: Luxue Huang, Xia Li et al. -Beijing Medical University

Method: Health status assessed at six, 12 and 24 months – laboratory tests and questionnaires

The whole Long Covid study you’ll find here.

The study comes from China, where the government is currently having to defend its strict no-Covid policy to the population.

Long Covid study from China: More than half suffer from symptoms two years after infection

After two years, the proportion of study participants who were still suffering from long-Covid symptoms had fallen significantly. However: while after one year 68% still suffered from at least one symptom, after two years it was still 55% – i.e. more than half.

The authors cite muscle weakness or persistent tiredness (fatigue) as the most common, persistent symptoms. According to the authors, the health of the people was still worse than that of the comparison groups from the population. However, the symptoms have become milder over time.

Long Covid study from China: researchers

Other symptoms that could still be detected after two years included sleep disorders, joint pain, tachycardia, dizziness and headaches. Anxiety and depression were still the psychological long-term effects two years later.

After their study, the researchers urge further research that also accompanies patients over the long term. The severity of the symptoms and their duration is independent of the original severity of the disease. Experts recently warned of premature brain aging caused by Corona. (cat)