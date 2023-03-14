A cocktail of arginine and vitamin C “is able to improve the perception of the most common symptoms related to post-Covid syndrome in 87% of patients with gastric disorders and 80% of patients with insomnia”. This is demonstrated by a study on Long Covid which involved over 20 research centers, coordinated by the International Translational Medical Education (Itme) Consortium, which involves the Federico II University of Naples, the Albert Einstein College of New York and the Cardiovascular Research Center of Ahalst (Belgium). On the eve of what should be International Long Covid Awareness Day for many patients, the research therefore offers an integrative, safe and effective approach to counteract the most common symptoms of post-Covid syndrome.

A total of 1,390 patients with Long Covid were involved in the study, interviewed in relation to the symptoms manifested and divided into two groups: a first who received a multivitamin combination (including Vitamin B, B1, B2, B6 and folic acid) and a second second that she received the mix of arginine and liposomal vitamin C.

“After 30 days we observed that in 87% of the patients who were given the mix of arginine and vitamin C, gastric disorders were absent against 64% of the patients who instead received the multivitamin compound – explains Gaetano Santulli, among the main authors of the study and professor of Cardiology at Albert Einstein College in New York – similarly for insomnia the disorder was absent in 80% of patients treated with the cocktail arginine + vitamin C, against 40% of patients who received the other vitamin B compound.

“It is now known that Long Covid causes neurological disorders, including insomnia, and also affects the intestine with the development of persistent gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain – explains Bruno Trimarco, co-author of the study and emeritus professor of Cardiology at the Federico II University of Naples – Among the possible mechanisms involved, there is the alteration of the blood-brain barrier made up of endothelial cells which can lead to a dysregulation of the neurovegetative system.This dysfunction alters the sleep-wake rhythm with development of ‘insomnia and implications also at the gastric-metabolic level with the onset of nausea and abdominal cramps”.

“Arginine is an essential amino acid that has multiple functions in endothelial reactivity in response to the demand of different tissues. Consequently, restoring the arginine values ​​leads to a significant improvement in the symptoms associated with the post-infection syndrome”, conclude the experts.