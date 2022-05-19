Long covid, 17% of Italian children and adolescents who have had the infection manifest symptoms after 3 months. The most common are nasal congestion, headache and fatigue, while the most persistent over time appears to be insomnia. The data emerge from the first prospective study on Long Covid conducted on Italian children and adolescents, coordinated by the University Hospital of Parma, whose preliminary results are illustrated today at the 77th Congress of the Italian Society of Pediatricians (Sip), underway in Sorrento . The study, which began in November 2021 and will end in March 2026, conducted on 14 centers throughout the country, has so far enrolled about 1,000 children and adolescents with a previous SarS-CoV-2 infection of varying severity.

“Identifying the potential long-term consequences of Long Covid and the relationship with acute infection is important for the management and rehabilitation of patients. The inclusion criteria of this study are very stringent as they plan to enroll a large number of subjects who had a recent diagnosis of SarS-CoV-2 infection, proposing research in the participating centers to all those who tested positive for molecular swab in a specific time interval “, says study coordinator, Susanna Esposito , full professor of Pediatrics and director of the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Parma, head of the technical table for infectious diseases and vaccinations of the Sip.

Of the 670 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 who participated in the study and for whom the first data are available (51.5% male and 48.5% female), 31% had a previous disease, only 1.8 % needed hospitalization, in 15% of cases the infection was asymptomatic. Three months after the infection, 118 children (equal to 17.6% of the sample) show at least one symptom of Long Covid. Among them, 110 children (16.4%) show at least 2 symptoms, 84 children (12%) at least 3 symptoms.

But what are the most frequent manifestations of Long Covid in the population surveyed by the study? Nasal congestion (17%), headache (15%), fatigue (13%), poor appetite (10%), insomnia (9%), persistent cough (8%), abdominal pain (6%), confusion and loss of concentration (5.2%) and rash (4.9%). Among children who feel fatigued (equal to 13% of the sample), about one in 4 feel the need to rest more than usual, 19% feel more sleepy, 11% have less energy than usual.

Some symptoms such as nasal congestion, poor appetite, skin rash tend to occur, in the vast majority of cases, in a mild manner. But symptoms such as fatigue, insomnia, loss of concentration and headaches often manifest themselves with more prominent symptoms. In particular, about 43% of children struggling with these disorders complain of moderate to severe forms of fatigue and lack of concentration. As for the duration of symptoms, according to the data collected so far, the most persistent are headaches with 10% of children suffering from it even 4-6 months after the infection and insomnia: 3.6 % suffer from it 6 months later; 1.8% at 7-9 months, and the percentage of those suffering from it a year later is similar.

“Long Covid is also a concrete problem in children and adolescents. Our research demonstrates the need not to underestimate persistent symptoms that can cause enormous discomfort for the little ones with the compromise of their daily life and the importance of a personalized approach based on the symptoms present. These results once again underline the importance of vaccination against Covid even in children to avoid distant complications, which can also occur in those who have had an infection that is not particularly serious in the acute phase ” , comments Esposito.