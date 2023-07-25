A study published in eClinicalMedicine of the King’s College London revealed that people who have contracted COVID-19 and have suffered from persistent symptoms, better known as long covid symptoms, experience what is defined as “brain fog”, i.e. patients still have difficulty remembering, think and concentrate almost two years after their infection. However, people who felt completely healed did not show any negative effect on their mental abilities, nor did they experience long covid symptoms.

As you surely know, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus that has been spreading around the world since 2019. Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks, but some develop long-term symptoms that can last for months or even years, and this condition is known as Long Covid or post-COVID syndrome.

Among the most common symptoms of Long Covid are tiredness, pain, shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell, while some people have experienced more serious problems, including cognitive problems, such as “brain fog”, or a feeling of confusion, difficulty thinking clearly, concentrating and remembering things.

“Brain fog” can have a significant impact on quality of life and on the work and school performance of those affected, however to date it is unclear how long this effect lasts and whether or not it is reversible.

To answer these questions, researchers at King’s College London conducted a study of more than 3,000 participants recruited by the smartphone app COVID Symptom Studylaunched in the UK in March 2020, and through the app, people, in this case patients, can record their symptoms and test results for COVID-19.

Participants completed two rounds of online cognitive tests measuring their working memory, attention, reasoning, and motor control, with the first round taking place between January and March 2021, and the second between October and December 2021. Participants were divided into three groups: those who had had COVID-19 and still had symptoms after 12 or more weeks (Long Covid), those who had had COVID-19 but felt fully recovered (short COVID), and those who they had never had COVID-19 (control group).

The results showed that participants with Long Covid had significantly worse cognitive performance compared to the other two groups in both test cycles, furthermore these participants showed signs of cognitive impairment equal to 10 years of aging, instead the participants with brief COVID had no difference in cognitive performance compared to the control group in neither of the two test cycles. This suggests that recovery from the physical symptoms of COVID-19 also leads to improved mental function.

The researchers concluded that COVID-19 has a negative impact on the cognitive abilities of people living with Long Covid symptoms, even nearly two years after their original infectionalso stressed the need to monitor these people and provide them with support towards recovery, and also highlighted the importance of preventing COVID-19 infection through vaccination and safety measures.

Long covid symptoms: what is brain fog and how it can be helped

Brain fog it is not a medical term but it is used to describe a range of symptoms affecting cognition and memory, such as:

poor concentration

confusion

slow thinking

difficulty remembering

mental fatigue

Brain fog can be compared to the effects of sleep deprivation or stress, however it is not the same as dementia And it does not mean that there is structural damage to the brainalso because people usually recover from brain fog.

You may have similar symptoms after other infections, a mild head injury, or during menopause, and brain fog is also common if you have depression, anxiety, or stress.

There are a few things that can be done to help manage brain fog symptoms, such as:

drink enough water;

get enough sleep;

do regular physical activity, possibly outdoors;

follow a healthy and balanced diet;

maintain a healthy weight;

try meditation;

take regular breaks;

doing things we enjoy, such as socializing with friends and family;

do not exceed the limits of low-risk alcohol consumption;

quit smoking if you smoke.

You can talk to your employer about the possible changes to be made to facilitate and facilitate your situation and work activity, for example if you have memory problems, it may be useful:

plan and dose your day;

have a daily routine that works well for us;

use notes, memos or planners to remember things.

