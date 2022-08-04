A new study released Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found that long covidthat is, symptoms that remain after four weeks of infection, it also affects children and adolescents.

As reported by the CDC, the medical conditions associated with long-term covid detected in minors are blood clots, heart problems, kidney failure and type 1 diabetes, all of which are unusual or rare in pediatric patients before the covid-19 pandemic.

As a fundamental measure to prevent the spread of covid-19 and therefore these long-term effects, the CDC insisted on the need for all children over 6 months – the minimum age to receive the vaccine – to be immunized.

Conditions associated with long covid occur at least four weeks after infection. coronavirus infectionthe virus that causes the disease.

Although previous studies had already estimated the prevalence of long-term covid among adults, there is hardly any data on its presence in minors.

This study was conducted using data from 781,419 US children and adolescents with COVID-19 who came to the hospital for treatment between March 1, 2020, and January 31, 2022.

The researchers found an increase in risk of suffering 4 symptoms and 8 conditions between 31 days and one year after patients had been infected by coronavirus.

Despite the fact that minors with covid face a higher risk of developing conditions such as blood clots, heart problems, kidney failure and type 1 diabetes, it should be noted that these are still rare among this population group.