Like many other aspects of life, Formula 1 also constantly looks to the future with the aim of increasingly improving entertainment and technologies, but this does not mean forgetting its past and the fascination of history. Among the many events around the world dedicated to the historic single-seaters of Circuswhich restart the engines after many years, the 2023 will see another great 100% retro appointment, and this time in the United States.

Exactly halfway Aprili.e. on the days of Saturday 15 and Sunday 16the circuit of Long Beach will indeed welcome two races lasting 20 minutes each reserved for single-seater from the 70s and 80s, on the same weekend in which the official tests of the IMSA WeatherTech and the NTT IndyCar Series will also take place. The event, made official by the Historic Motor Sports Associationwas thus presented by Cris VandagriffPresident of the same association: “For Long Beach we are bringing together a number of classic F1 cars, most of which have a history of racing at this circuit, including a 1980 Alfa Romeo 179 – he has declared – these cars will always be part of the history and heritage of this event, and it will be a pleasure to see them raced twice during the weekend”.

Home to eight editions of the United States Grand Prix-West from 1976 to 1983, Long Beach welcomed F1 to California on two different track configurations. In the roll of honour, the record for the most victories belongs to Ferrari with three successes (obtained by Clay Regazzoni, Gilles Villeneuve and Carlos Reutemann), while among the drivers there was the curious case of eight different winners in eight GPs totals. Speaking of records, in the last edition of 1983 John Watson set the record for the victory obtained by making a comeback from the rearmost position on the starting grid, triumphing after starting from 22nd place. Dramatic, however, was what happened in 1980, the year in which Regazzoni was the victim of a frightening accident, unfortunately remaining paralysed.