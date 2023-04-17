Long Beach 2023, the order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS 1 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 85 rounds 2 Romain Grosjean Andretti 3 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 4 Colton Hertha Andretti 5 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 6 Will Power Penske 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 8 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 9 Josef Newgarden Penske 10 Scott McLaughlin Penske 11 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 12 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 13 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 14 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 15 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 16 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 17 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 18 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD 19 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 20 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 21 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 22 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 23 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter 24 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 25 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Retired 26 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Retired 27 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Retired

First joy for Kirkwood

On the Italian night on Saturday, Kyle Kirkwood he had established himself as the absolute protagonist of qualifying, so much so that he conquered his first career pole position in the top US open-wheel series. Twenty-four hours later, on the historic Californian circuit of Long Beach, the Andretti Autosport team driver repeated himself with another great performance in the race, synonymous with his first IndyCar win. A result full of strong emotions for the number 27, author of a negative start to the season but almost completely forgotten by this success in the third round of the championship.

A statement that takes on special meaning not only for the driver, but also for Michael’s team Andrettiwhich can also cheer for a sensational shotgun thanks to 2nd place for Romain Grosjean. The French-Swiss, author of a small mistake in the decisive stages of qualifying, was in fact able to get the better of the direct challenge with Marcus Ericsson, 3rd at the finish line and mocked by his direct rival for a different management of the strategy with the pit stops.

As had happened in the first appointment in St. Petersburgh, also in that case on a street circuit, there were several caution for accidents or contacts that took place during the race, without excluding the episode of the near collision in the pit lane between Kirkwood and Newgarden, which could have compromised the dream of the US number 27. After the impact against the barriers of Castroneves in the first laps of the race, it was he who raised the white flag later Scott Dixonwho paid dearly for the attempt to overtake him by Pato O’Ward. The Mexican, right at the same point (Turn 8), then lost control of his McLaren after a similar maneuver on Kirkwood, thus ending up in the most remote areas of the final standings. A race therefore to forget for him, who still maintains the leadership of the championship, unlike the Andretti team standard bearer, able to defend himself in the final from the return of Grosjean, who activated the push to pass only on the third from last lap. A move that proved to be useful in defending against the menacing return of Ericsson.

IndyCar / Drivers Standings after Long Beach 2023 (Round 3)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 82 2 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 75 3 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 67 4 Josef Newgarden Penske 66 5 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 60 6 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 53 7 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 52 8 Scott McLaughlin Penske 48 9 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 40 10 Will Power Penske 40 11 Colton Hertha Andretti 37 12 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 36 13 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 34 14 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 33 15 Romain Grosjean Andretti 31 16 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 28 17 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 27 18 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter 26 19 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 20 20 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 20 21 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD 20 22 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 20 23 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 19 24 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 18 25 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 18 26 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 17 27 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 15 28 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 12 29 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi 5

Next appointment

With these results, characterized by three different winners in the first three races of the 2023 championship, IndyCar will be back on track in two weeks, i.e. on the last weekend of April. From Friday 28 to Sunday 30the fourth round of the season will take place on a permanent circuit like that of Barber Motorsports Park of Birmingham, in Alabama. A challenge that will see the riders engaged in a total of 90 laps, five more than today’s.