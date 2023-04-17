Long Beach 2023, the order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|85 rounds
|2
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|3
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|4
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|5
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|6
|Will Power
|Penske
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|8
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|9
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|10
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske
|11
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|12
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|13
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|14
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|15
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|16
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|17
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|18
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|19
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|20
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|21
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|22
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|23
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter
|24
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|25
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|Retired
|26
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|Retired
|27
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|Retired
First joy for Kirkwood
On the Italian night on Saturday, Kyle Kirkwood he had established himself as the absolute protagonist of qualifying, so much so that he conquered his first career pole position in the top US open-wheel series. Twenty-four hours later, on the historic Californian circuit of Long Beach, the Andretti Autosport team driver repeated himself with another great performance in the race, synonymous with his first IndyCar win. A result full of strong emotions for the number 27, author of a negative start to the season but almost completely forgotten by this success in the third round of the championship.
A statement that takes on special meaning not only for the driver, but also for Michael’s team Andrettiwhich can also cheer for a sensational shotgun thanks to 2nd place for Romain Grosjean. The French-Swiss, author of a small mistake in the decisive stages of qualifying, was in fact able to get the better of the direct challenge with Marcus Ericsson, 3rd at the finish line and mocked by his direct rival for a different management of the strategy with the pit stops.
As had happened in the first appointment in St. Petersburgh, also in that case on a street circuit, there were several caution for accidents or contacts that took place during the race, without excluding the episode of the near collision in the pit lane between Kirkwood and Newgarden, which could have compromised the dream of the US number 27. After the impact against the barriers of Castroneves in the first laps of the race, it was he who raised the white flag later Scott Dixonwho paid dearly for the attempt to overtake him by Pato O’Ward. The Mexican, right at the same point (Turn 8), then lost control of his McLaren after a similar maneuver on Kirkwood, thus ending up in the most remote areas of the final standings. A race therefore to forget for him, who still maintains the leadership of the championship, unlike the Andretti team standard bearer, able to defend himself in the final from the return of Grosjean, who activated the push to pass only on the third from last lap. A move that proved to be useful in defending against the menacing return of Ericsson.
IndyCar / Drivers Standings after Long Beach 2023 (Round 3)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|82
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|75
|3
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|67
|4
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|66
|5
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|60
|6
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|53
|7
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|52
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske
|48
|9
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|40
|10
|Will Power
|Penske
|40
|11
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|37
|12
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|36
|13
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|34
|14
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|33
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|31
|16
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|28
|17
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|27
|18
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter
|26
|19
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|20
|20
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|20
|21
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|20
|22
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|20
|23
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|19
|24
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|18
|25
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|18
|26
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter
|17
|27
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|15
|28
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|12
|29
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi
|5
Next appointment
With these results, characterized by three different winners in the first three races of the 2023 championship, IndyCar will be back on track in two weeks, i.e. on the last weekend of April. From Friday 28 to Sunday 30the fourth round of the season will take place on a permanent circuit like that of Barber Motorsports Park of Birmingham, in Alabama. A challenge that will see the riders engaged in a total of 90 laps, five more than today’s.
