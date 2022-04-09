Great performance by Colton Herta in Long Beach, who after a weekend so far at the top hits the pole position in 1: 05.3095, also signing the track record. The young American rejoiced even before the end of time, due to a red flag that brought forward the end of qualifying: Romain Grosjean in fact, he lost control of his Dallara while he was second, losing his best time and retreating to the sixth box. However, the Frenchman is satisfied, who will face the race eager to recover and with the podium in his sights.

So Josef gets to the front row Newgardenwith Alex Palou and Felix Rosenqvist who will line up in the second row ahead of Alexander Rossi and Grosjean himself. Traffic played a decisive role in the struggle for Fast Six in Q2, penalizing above all Simon Pagenaud (very fast all weekend), the leader of the classification Scott McLaughlin, Will Power and Pato O’Ward. Also surprising was the elimination of Helio Castroneves and Scott Dixon at the end of the second heat, with the two having to settle for seventh and eighth respectively.

It amazes Jimmie Johnson, who managed to take part in qualifying despite a fractured hand after an accident in the second free practice session. Instead, Devlin DeFrancesco will start from the bottom, forced to serve a penalty for having caused a contact during the race in Texas.