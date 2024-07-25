The lifespan of electric car batteries is getting longer: a battery is coming battery of GeelyThat promises Of travel up to 1 million km in complete safetyand will last up to 3,500 charging cycles without losing dynamism. The traction battery in the electric car is one of the key components for the operation of these vehicles, but also one of the main challenges for their autonomy and durability. One of the main problems is the degradation of performance over time.

This degradation can be influenced by various factors such as the number of charge/discharge cyclesthe temperatures of exercise, the depth of discharge and chargethe intensity of the charge/discharge currents. The lifespan of a traction battery can be measured in charge and discharge cycles. Today, on average, new electric car batteries offer between 1,000 and 2,000 charge and discharge cycles before seeing a significant drop in performance, which is measured in SOH. On average, modern electric cars can travel between 150,000 and 300,000 km on the same battery.

Long-lasting electric car battery, up to 1,000,000 km

Geely extends the electric car battery life with his latest battery baptized with the name of “Aegis Short Blade”. This large and revolutionary LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) battery will completely change the vision of electric vehicles. It will, in fact, be capable of lasting for 1 million kilometers.

Aegis Short Blad, Geely’s new battery capable of traveling 1 million km

In addition to its longevity, this innovative battery also surprises with its fast charging times and high safety standards. All these performances make the Geely Aegis Short Blade one of the most cutting-edge features.

The features of the 1,000,000 km battery, long life and safety

Geely’s new electric car battery features carbon tubes and special materials to improve permeability. This has allowed Geely to increase the energy density of this lithium-iron-phosphate battery, up to 192 Wh/kg. In addition, the lifespan of 3,500 charging cycles without performance degradation It’s a major achievement. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 17 minutes and 4 seconds.

The exact capacity of the battery is not yet known; it is difficult to compare it with other devices available on the market, but in any case, what it promises is something astonishing, and that will surely revolutionize the world of electric vehicles.

Safety

Geely’s Aegis Short Blade Battery incorporates the so-called “Self-Fusing” technologyto prevent accidental short circuits and unwanted fires. When a battery cell is punctured, the bottom layer of aluminum bonds to the surface of the battery, creating effective insulation and preventing overheating.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of the technology (Self-Fusing) implemented in this new battery, Geely conducted tests more difficult compared to the currently imposed requirements, where the Aegis Short Blade was pierced simultaneously by eight 5 mm sharp points. The results were truly excellent. In addition, it was tested for its resistance to corrosion by sea water, in order to see its reaction to extreme cold and heat, and again, compression under 26 tons of weight, and again the result was 100% flawless.

Galaxy E5 SUV, the first vehicle to have Geely’s 1 million km battery

As regards its introduction into the automotive market, The Aegis Short Blade will first be featured in the Galaxy E5 SUVa model that will be sold under the Geely and Yinhe brands, and will be officially launched in the coming months. It is basically a vehicle equipped with one of the most advanced and promising batteries on the market.

Electric Car Battery Life and the Future

Battery technologies are constantly evolving, with research aimed at improving battery life, efficiency and safety. They have made significant progress in recent years, but continue to present challenges in terms of durability and life cycles. Remember that proper use and careful management can significantly extend their life, while new technologies promise to further improve durability, performance and reliability.

Who is Geely?

Geely Holding Group is a Chinese automotive giant headquartered in Hangzhou.founded by Li Shufu in 1986. It is currently the largest automobile manufacturer in China with more than 40 factories and more than 120,000 employeesIn 2022, it sold approximately 2.3 million cars worldwide, ranking 16th among automotive groups.

Geely, a Chinese automotive giant

Geely does not just produce cars under its own name, owns Also various car brandsamong which:

Lotus : famous British car manufacturer specializing in sports cars, acquired in 2017.

: famous British car manufacturer specializing in sports cars, acquired in 2017. Volvo Cars : acquired by Ford in 2010, it has become a premium automotive brand under the leadership of Geely, the brand focuses on safety and technology.

: acquired by Ford in 2010, it has become a premium automotive brand under the leadership of Geely, the brand focuses on safety and technology. LEVC : London-based electric taxi brand.

: London-based electric taxi brand. Lynk and Co : a new global brand owned by Geely and Volvo aimed at young, connected consumers.

: a new global brand owned by Geely and Volvo aimed at young, connected consumers. Proton: Malaysian car manufacturer acquired in 2017.

Geely is also active in other fields, producing aircraft components, developing ride-sharing and ride-sharing platforms, and managing banking and leasing companies.

In conclusion, Geely is a fast-growing company with international ambitions. It is a key player in the Chinese automotive industry, and its presence is rapidly expanding around the world.

The article Long battery life for electric cars, 1 million kilometers comes from newsauto.it.

#Long #battery #life #electric #cars #million #kilometers