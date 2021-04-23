We all have a contact from WhatsApp who enjoys sending audios, and some of them are so long that they should better upload them to Spotify and catalog them as a podcast.

This app does not have options to advance the voice notes, or rather we should say that it did not have them, since a tool finally arrived to solve this problem.

WhatsApp started to implement a new function that will make listening to long audio more enjoyable, because now you can speed it up.

After several years of suffering having to listen to huge voice messages, this messaging app finally gave us a solution that you will love.

If you are lucky, now your app will let you increase the playback speed of each voice note just by pressing the indicated place.

This option will appear just to the right side of the desired audio, right where you could find the profile photo of the contact of WhatsApp who sent it.

In total you can choose between two speeds: normal, accelerated 50% or twice as fast as the original.

This new function of WhatsApp It has already started to be rolled out among some users, but it may not appear on your device yet.

The only thing you can do is make sure you have the latest version of the app, and then wait patiently for it to reach you.

WhatsApp has several new features on trial, but it should improve your security

This messaging app has several modifications in the testing process, for example, the ability to log in on multiple devices and even the option of self-erasing photos.

However, they should first worry about improving security, since there is an error with which they can steal your account and spy on you without you knowing.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



