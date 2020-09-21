The first confinement measures to which the coronavirus nightmare forced caught Tony Wheeler in the middle of a traveling route. Of course, when it comes to the co-founder – along with his wife Maureen – of the mythical Lonely Planet label, the globetrotting “bible” spread out among half a thousand reference guides. From a long and forced break at his home in Melbourne, Australia, the English businessman predicts that we will travel again, although in a less crowded and more sustainable tourism format. A difficult but necessary challenge to recover that adventurous passion that he turned into a fabulous business, but above all into a way of life.

Wheeler, 73, has been repeating that allegation in his recent interventions on social networks, in addition to collecting it as an essay in a book (In defense of the trip, Geoplaneta) that is published this month in Spain. He wrote it from his semi-seclusion in the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, subject to strict guidelines due to covid-19. Before arriving at his home in Melbourne, after abruptly interrupting a visit to Yemen, he shut himself up for only two weeks in a rental apartment in the city to prevent his wife from also having to isolate herself. He has explained this in a digital talk organized by the London Business School, where he predicted that the return of travel will begin to start at the local level. Although in the case of this traveler who has traveled the five continents the possibility is still distant, since the ravages of the pandemic prevent at least until Christmas the internal mobility through Australia, the country where he anchored with Maureen almost five years ago decades and since he built the Lonely Planet empire.

It all started on a bench in London’s Regent’s Park, where the then young engineer met a young Northern Irish woman recently arrived from Belfast who would become his tireless travel companion. They began touring the European continent and ended up making the leap to Asian destinations that were not on the conventional tourist routes of the time. And they faced “with an old car, a few dollars in their pockets and a sense of adventure.” Sydney marked the end of the journey when they only had a few pennies left. The curiosity of so many people about the details of their trip convinced them to self-publish their first guide in 1973, Across Asia with little money, whose good reception opened the door to the publishing world. Thus was born Lonely Planet, which was adding countries to its catalog (Nepal, New Zealand, New Guinea …) and proposals as exotic as they were affordable (for example, a hitchhiking tour from Syria to Baghdad).

Maureen, however, was not confident that this project could support her family and chose to graduate as a social worker from the University. She only decided to throw herself into the business when, in the mid-eighties, they had already made their first million dollars. The arrival of two children did not stop their desire to travel: they simply took them with them. Years later, Tashi, the oldest of the offspring, recalled how in her early twenties (today she is 39 years old) she had already traveled with her parents sixty countries, starting with Nepal when she was just a month-old baby and Maureen carried her on her back. Today she is dedicated to a foundation that finances scholarships in three dozen countries, while her brother Kieran (three years younger) is a film director.

Tony Wheeler has summed up the secret of his success in having focused on places not covered by other guides back then, coupled with the yearnings of a generation of baby boomers of knowing destinations their parents had never reached. The visit of the famous Beatles to India, he admitted, also contributed to the first great success of Lonely Planet with its chia devoted to the subcontinent and the so-called “path hippy”.

The memory of those times has a bitter aftertaste for the Wheelers, whose former conglomerate is experiencing its doldrums thirteen years after they sold a majority stake to the BBC’s international division. Tony Wheeler got rid of all management in Lonely Planet once it was resold in turn to the American company NC2 in 2013. The same company that announced last April the closure of two of the group’s offices, in Melbourne and London, along with one wave of layoffs. It is still the world’s leading travel publisher (it controls almost a third of the guide market), but the complex conversion to the digital world and now the impact of the pandemic on the sector raises many questions about its future.

With the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus era, the bulk of aircraft on the ground and a looming global economic crisis, it seems risky to predict that we will travel again soon. Wheeler has been convinced – in the London Business School digital forum – that we will, “but not as we knew until now” that experience. He thinks he has overcome “that approach of ‘It’s Friday, let’s go to some cheap city in Europe to drink and have fun!”, In favor of a more sensible and sustainable tourism. Concerned about the impact of covid-19 in developing countries, the businessman advocates privileging them on our trips when the relaxation of restrictions makes longer trips possible. Although it also considers the risk that the pleasure of traveling will end up becoming an unattainable luxury for many, especially young people, once competition between airlines and in the hotel sector is reduced (many businesses are being wiped out by the impact of the virus) , and therefore prices increase.

This inveterate traveler who lived between London and Melbourne before the coronavirus crisis now remains stranded in the latter city, resigned to the idea of ​​not making plans and accepting that “right now my world has a radius of only five kilometers” .