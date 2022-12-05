Hungry wolves near urban centres, from Piedmont to the Marches

Reports follow wolves lonely or in small herds at low altitudes. They come out of the woods and approach cities, hungry, and target domestic or farmed animals, but come very close to man. The latest report comes from the Alpine district of Lower Val Susa And Val Sangone (Cato3) in the province of Turin. At 5.30pm last Sunday, quite a late hour and with people still around, a hunter returning from a hunt was surrounded by a small herd of wolvesfour copies in all. Terrified, the man with the dog leash him, to which probably i wolves aimed, he shouldered his rifle and first fired a shot, then a second always in the air without particularly frightening the herd, eventually managing to get back into his car, saving himself and his dog (which if he hadn’t been tied up, he would have escaped, and was joined shortly after by wolves.

In the province of only Piacenza since August, about thirty hunting dogs, mostly hounds, but also some pointing dogs, have been torn to pieces. Another episode was reported on November 30 in Gradara, in the province of Pesaro And Urbinowhere some wolves they broke into the enclosure of a farm, biting the animals and surrounding the farmer’s wife while she was feeding the hens. According to the Enpa, the national animal protection body, there is no emergency. According to estimates by Ispra, the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research, the population of wolves living on the national territory does not reach 3,400 specimens.

This means that in Italy there is in fact a wolf every 88.5 square kilometres; one every 44 square kilometers if we consider only the areas where the species is actually present (Alps and Apennines). The photograph of Ispra, based on data elaborated by Enpa, in the Alpine region the number of specimens does not reach one thousand units – i.e. they are 946 (that is to say one every 44 square kilometers) – distributed in clear prevalence on the central Alps- westerners (680 wolves), while in the central-eastern Alps area i wolves there are just 266. If anything, it is along the Apennine ridge that most of their population is concentrated: 2,388 animals on over 110,000 square kilometers (one every 45 square kilometres), according to the Ispra source. According to the members of the Alpine district of Bassa Val Susa and Val Sangone, however, “it cannot continue like this, and politics must intervene before this species can more wild prey available is systematically devoted to other meat”, that is man.

