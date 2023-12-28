It will be a lonely New Year for Tim Schrijver and his wife Renate. From Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. until at least January 2, the administrator couple will be all alone at Slot Loevestein. The high water makes the access road impassable. “I went shopping yesterday.”
Annemiek Steenbekkers
Latest update:
28-12-23, 12:30
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Lonely #year #due #high #water #Tim #Renate #castle #enclosed
Leave a Reply