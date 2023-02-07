Lonely men, the text of the song by the Pooh guests in Sanremo 2023

What is the text of Men alone, the Pooh song that the historic band will sing this evening – February 7 – guest of the Sanremo Festival 2023? It is one of their greatest hits, which will be proposed at the end of an unmissable medley with some of their songs that have marked Italian music. It is a historic reunion of the Poohs in Sanremo 2023, also with Riccardo Fogli, and unfortunately after the disappearance of Stefano D’Orazio. Here is the passage with all the words:

You meet them where the people

Travel and make calls

With aftershave that tastes like rain

And twenty-four hours

Lost in Corriere della Sera

In the coming and going of a waitress

But why does evening come every day?

Sometimes a man is alone

Because he has strange woodworms in his head

Because he’s afraid of sex

Or for the craving for success

To write the novel that has inside

Because life has already put him against the wall

Or because in a fake world he’s a real man

God of cities and immensity

If it is true that you are there and you have traveled more than us

Let’s see if you can learn this life

And maybe change her a little before she changes us

Let’s see if we can make ourselves loved as we are

Without raping ourselves anymore with neuroses and jealousies

Because this life extends

And whoever is lying sleeps or dies

Or make love

There are lonely men

For the thirst for adventure

Because they studied as a priest

Or for twenty years in prison

For mothers who have never weaned them

For women who have turned them upside down and lost them

Or just because they are different

God of cities and immensity

If it is true that you are there and you have traveled more than us

Let’s see if you can learn these women

And change a little for them and change them a little for us

But God of cities and immensity

Maybe you’re there and you don’t have any problems

But down here we are not in heaven

And if a man loses the thread

He’s just one man

Streaming and TV

