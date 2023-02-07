Lonely men, the text of the song by the Pooh guests in Sanremo 2023
What is the text of Men alone, the Pooh song that the historic band will sing this evening – February 7 – guest of the Sanremo Festival 2023? It is one of their greatest hits, which will be proposed at the end of an unmissable medley with some of their songs that have marked Italian music. It is a historic reunion of the Poohs in Sanremo 2023, also with Riccardo Fogli, and unfortunately after the disappearance of Stefano D’Orazio. Here is the passage with all the words:
You meet them where the people
Travel and make calls
With aftershave that tastes like rain
And twenty-four hours
Lost in Corriere della Sera
In the coming and going of a waitress
But why does evening come every day?
Sometimes a man is alone
Because he has strange woodworms in his head
Because he’s afraid of sex
Or for the craving for success
To write the novel that has inside
Because life has already put him against the wall
Or because in a fake world he’s a real man
God of cities and immensity
If it is true that you are there and you have traveled more than us
Let’s see if you can learn this life
And maybe change her a little before she changes us
Let’s see if we can make ourselves loved as we are
Without raping ourselves anymore with neuroses and jealousies
Because this life extends
And whoever is lying sleeps or dies
Or make love
There are lonely men
For the thirst for adventure
Because they studied as a priest
Or for twenty years in prison
For mothers who have never weaned them
For women who have turned them upside down and lost them
Or just because they are different
God of cities and immensity
If it is true that you are there and you have traveled more than us
Let’s see if you can learn these women
And change a little for them and change them a little for us
But God of cities and immensity
Maybe you’re there and you don’t have any problems
But down here we are not in heaven
And if a man loses the thread
He’s just one man
We have seen the text of Men alone, the song by the Pooh guests at Sanremo 2023, but where to see the new edition of the event on live TV and live streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.30 pm) on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows to follow Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2.
