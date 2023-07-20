Animal organizations and animal welfare experts are increasingly warning against chronic stress in horses that are alone in the pasture or stable. They want a ban on keeping horses in isolation. Such a ban already applies in some other countries, such as Germany, Sweden and Switzerland.

“Horses are herd animals,” says Sarah Pesie, animal scientist and equine specialist at Dier&Recht, one of the organizations that fight for companionship. “They often graze together, and when one sleeps, the other keeps watch. A horse that is completely alone will get chronic stress. It is then constantly alert, because it is literally on its own.”

According to Pesie, horses, just like people, also simply need social contact. Especially the possibility of scratching, biting each other gently and scratching on the withers, is important according to the animal scientist.

If a horse does not have that opportunity for physical touch, it can quickly show stressed behavior. ,,Some horses become very aggressive, other times more into themselves and become passive. There are also horses that consciously seek attention by walking back and forth along the fence or neighing loudly when another horse passes by.” See also Bodies of Sanne (26) and Hebe (10) discovered

Horse decision

In 2011, on the initiative of the Animal Protection, rules on keeping horses alone were laid down in the Horse Decree. That decision has never become a legal standard. However, at the request of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Agriculture and Innovation, the sector subsequently drew up the Guide for Good Practices (GvGP), which states that foals and horses must grow up in a social context up to the age of 3 years. A good start, but with one major caveat: there was and is no question of enforcement.

“If someone buys a foal and randomly stables it somewhere, there is no control over whether that foal actually has the opportunity to learn social behavior,” says Pesie. “And if that does happen, horses are often kept alone after the first three years.”

For example, a recent study by Dier&Recht showed that one in five horses owned by private individuals can be labeled as lonely because of ‘a total lack of physical contact with peers’. This applies to 17 percent of the equestrian center horses. See also Healthcare providers appear to be vulnerable to cyber attacks

In sight

But those numbers don’t say everything. After all, the organization can only count the horses that are in sight. Horses that are alone behind a house or in a stable with closed walls for a long time are not included in the figures. “Especially in the winter when there is no grazing, I think the problem is much bigger than we can see.”

Pesie therefore calls on horse owners to be vigilant and not to abandon their horses. “The minimum that a horse needs to feel good is to be able to physically touch another horse.” But one extra horse is not really enough, according to Pesie. “Ideal is a stable herd with horses of different ages, so that the horses can form long-term friendships.”

You can also take action as an outsider. Although the behavior of a stressed horse is not immediately recognizable to everyone, according to Pesie you can remain alert to horses that are alone in the meadow for a long time. ,, If you see during your daily walk, for example, that a horse is very often alone, we recommend that you inform the Animal Police in any case. You can also, for example, hang a letter on the fence stating that it is animal abuse. See also Macron urges political groups to collaborate to avoid a "stagnation" in France

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: