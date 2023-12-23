WChristmas isn't happy for everyone – but even small gestures can help. In the video from a Northern Irish pub, it is a small, curly-furred dog who relieves an elderly man of his loneliness. Having escaped from a young couple at the bar of the pub, he snuggles up on the bench next to them. And this gives his owners the idea of ​​keeping this man company just in front of his Guinness.

“There are no strangers here, just friends you haven't met” (“There are no strangers here, just friends you haven't met” in the original, a quote from the Irish poet William Butler Yeats) appears at the end of the video “Charlie's Bar”. It is also open at Christmas and everyone is welcome.

A different kind of Christmas advertising – and its content is much more important than the announcement that the holiday goose in the supermarket is reduced by seventy cents.

Loneliness is widespread in Germany

The loneliness discussed in the video is a constantly growing problem in our society. According to the Federal Statistical Office, singles live in around 40 percent of German households. Not all of them spend Christmas alone – but some do.

According to the current ARD Germany trend, ten percent of Germans are worried about being lonely on the upcoming holidays. This fear is particularly widespread among 18 to 34 year olds (17 percent) and older people over 65 years of age (ten percent).







According to a study by the Loneliness Competence Network funded by the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, a total of eight million Germans often or always feel lonely. At least sometimes, 30 million feel loneliness.



“The problem of loneliness feels different at Christmas,” says a telephone counselor.

This feeling is often heightened at Christmas. Those who have lost relatives, live far away from family and friends, those who do not want to infect others with Corona, those who have moved out of their children or those who for other reasons have no one to celebrate or are socially isolated often find this time very stressful. The image of shared happiness with presents, Christmas carols and roast dinners under the festively decorated tree is too omnipresent. Not everyone wants that. But many do.

“Otherwise you’re probably just more at peace with loneliness.”

“The problem of loneliness feels different at Christmas,” says Beate Seibert. She volunteers at the Magdeburg telephone counseling service and lends an open ear to other people's worries and fears during the holidays. In her opinion, lonely people often look to blame others or society. At Christmas, many people started to think about it differently, says Seibert. In addition, loneliness has increased significantly since the lockdowns during the pandemic. “It didn’t used to be the case that I had so many callers who only related to the topic of loneliness.”

Her colleague Anette Carstens also confirmed these observations to the Evangelical Press Service. Carstens has been running the Magdeburg telephone counseling service for over seven years. Many things come together around the holidays, says the Protestant pastor. There is the cold outside, the dark season, the homely, cozy atmosphere inside, the changed music on the radio, the many Christmas markets or simply looking at the calendar that shows that the holidays are approaching. “Otherwise you are probably just a little more at peace with loneliness,” says Carstens. But these days, longings and memories are awakening for many people.