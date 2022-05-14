in the twilight of breaking bad, Walter White, anonymous refugee in a lost cabin in Alaska, broken by cancer and also sick of loneliness, certain that he no longer has any cards left to play, begs the man who has provided him with escape, and who he brings food every two months, let him talk to him for half an hour. He offers her $10,000 for his time. The other asks for double. He agree. He urgently needs to hear a voice other than his own.

I relive that sequence when I see a sign in a pharmacy that announces: “If you are an elderly person and you feel lonely, or you know an elderly person who feels lonely, call us. Our team of volunteers is looking forward to hearing from you.” And I am moved by that offer and the people who lend themselves to listen to those evicted by old age, by isolation, by not having anyone to communicate with. And I want to think that the proposal does not come from any stinking political party, which does not seek votes among the elderly and compassionate castaways.

More humanistic proposals, although I imagine that the Government is involved in this. They have set up a permanent telephone to serve people who want to go to another neighborhood or to nothing. I doubt its effectiveness. That psychologists and therapists can offer reasons over the phone to dissuade those who have decided to commit suicide. If the thing is serious, if it is not limited to a cry for help, they will do it. The problem may be not knowing how to do it, but they have the courage and the desolation to take the final terrible step. Fortunately, euthanasia is advancing, pity towards those who do not want to endure more pain is being rationalized. But compassion should go even further. For example, facilitating a painless death and, if possible, embedding in their last memories the happy moments they lived, to people who have incurably sick souls, to suicides who only yearn for eternal sleep. But no, the miserable will continue with the mantra that life can only be given and taken away by God.

