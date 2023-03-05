In the world there are currently about 50 million people affected by dementia and by 2050 they are expected to be beyond that 130 million. A new diagnosis of dementia is made every three seconds, with about ten million new cases a year. Service costs come to approx $1.3 trillion a year. But the calculation should also include the costs of assistance provided directly by families, which for the year 2021 were tens of billions of hours of effort. According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, if it were a nation, dementia would be the 14th largest economy in the world.