An elderly woman and a worker hug each other in the room of a residence in Barcelona on April 29, 2020. It is one of the images of the photographer Santi Palacios, winner of the 14th edition of the Luis Valtueña Awards for Humanitarian Photography, organized by Médicos del World. Santi Palacios

Each step that is promoted in the isolation ladder supposes the loss of a daily physical functionality. It begins with the propensity to fall, the inability to take long walks or the inability to carry the shopping bag and ends without being able to close a window or get up. The end is absolute dependency. A study published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine has analyzed 12,427 people for nine years to establish the direct relationship between progressive isolation and the disabilities that it generates. “Loneliness is the new pandemic,” says Jesús Del Pozo-Cruz, one of the authors and principal investigator of the international group Epidemiology of Physical Activity and Fitness Across Lifespan (EPAFit), from the University of Seville (US).

Isolation is not a consequence of the covid, although it has focused on this vital circumstance due to its imposition. Its extension and its consequences have been widely analyzed and its effects on physical and mental health have been protagonists this Wednesday of the 23 European Congress of Endocrinology. According to Chiara Simeoli, a researcher at the University of Naples, “loneliness is a significant psychological stressor that causes severe effects on mental health, even more so in people with pre-existing conditions.”

An example of those preconditions is diabetes. A study by endocrinologist Liana Jashi presented at the European congress confirms that, among these patients, isolation means less access to medical care and weight gain, as well as cigarette and alcohol consumption. Physical activity decreases 29.8% in this group, “which is vital to prevent more physical and psychological problems,” according to the doctor.

Isolation affects everyone. Although it worsens with aging, those over 50 begin to have problems and so do the young Jesús Del Pozo-Cruz, researcher at the University of Seville

Del Pozo-Cruz’s study, in which researchers from Denmark and Australia have participated, focuses precisely on this decrease in activity to establish a bidirectional relationship between isolation and the loss of physical functionality: both are cause and effect. The work, based on 54,860 observations of people per year for almost a decade, is the first that extends beyond a specific community and that dispenses with other socioeconomic conditions, such as education or income level. “Isolation affects everyone. Although it worsens with aging, those over 50 years of age begin to have problems and also young people, who suffer the same and in whom it has the same effects, although the latter have more capacity to react ”, explains the researcher from the US .

Relationship between the physical performance battery (left column) and the social isolation index (bottom). The graph shows that the less loneliness (values ​​between 0 and 1), the greater the physical capacity (out of 9). / J. Del PC.

The study took into account a Social Isolation Index with six scales. Zero represents the lowest level of loneliness and reaches the sixth step as social relationships, people with whom one lives and close relatives are lost, due to death or estrangement. The other side of the mirror is the physical performance battery, which evaluates capacities from zero to 12, with zero being total dependency and 12 being the best condition.

Statistically, the study reflected that each one-unit increase in the Social Isolation Index resulted in an average decrease of 0.27 units in the physical performance battery, a relationship that increases with age. Del Pozo-Cruz summarizes: “In general terms, for each point that is gained in the Isolation Index, a physical function is lost that leads to fragility and dependency.”

People who are socially isolated have a higher risk of premature mortality and are more likely to have mental health problems and develop dementia

The chain is longer. The study itself states that “people who are socially isolated have a higher risk of premature mortality and are more likely to have mental health problems and develop dementia.” To this predisposition are added comorbidities (coexistence of two or more diseases in the same individual, generally related), which make up the complete cocktail of associated factors. According to the research: “It is likely that the consequences of being isolated are compounded by these age-related vulnerabilities, generating a stronger negative effect of loneliness on physical functioning among the elderly. This scenario is consistent with previous empirical findings ”.

On the opposite side are the socially integrated older adults who, due to this condition, may be more likely to participate in physical activities and avoid sedentary lifestyle, which in turn causes improvements in their functionality. “Social connections promote other behaviors positive (for example, a healthy diet), potentially slowing down the physical declines associated with aging, ”the study concludes.

In Spain, 36.8% of people over 65 live in single-person households. Among the older population, 56% of men and 72% of women report feeling some kind of loneliness

The research, which admits that there are limitations marked by the origin of the data from personal responses, which may include biases, and the difficulties of identifying unequivocally causal estimates, nevertheless considers that it is sufficiently “robust” and that adds to the growing evidence about the negative consequences of social isolation. In this sense, Del Pozo-Cruz calls for public health interventions towards people at risk of isolation, with skills development programs, scheduled personal contact and activities with animals. “It is necessary to promote group physical exercises and, if these are directed by professionals, the better,” he says.

A study published in Science direct Regarding the importance of taking into account isolation in primary care systems, he points out that, in Spain, 36.8% of people over 65 years of age live in single-person households. Among the older population, 56% of men and 72% of women report feeling some kind of loneliness, a proportion that increases with aging.

This study coincides with those mentioned: loneliness increases sedentary lifestyle, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and inadequate nutrition. It also affects the quantity and quality of sleep. The pathophysiological explanation is based on the fact that isolation damages not only healthy habits, but also the biological regulations of the endocrine, cardiovascular, immune and inflammatory systems; blood pressure and adrenocortical activity of the hypothalamic-pituitary axis.

