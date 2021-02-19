Loneliness “It feels invisible” – HS readers talk about how grief, bitterness and anger raise their heads during the Korona

Loneliness researcher Niina Junttila is already anticipating life after the period of exception: some Finns may close even further, while others seek freedom by extreme means.

Finns experience more and more loneliness between home and convenience store in their shrunken lives. The responses to the HS solitude survey highlighted outsidership, sorrow, and bitterness — even anger.

“It feels invisible. It only exists for itself, ”describes a 45-year-old woman who, as a single parent, has experienced the loneliness and isolation of an exceptional time as suffocating.

“It’s invisible, and it feels like you’re missing out on life,” he said.

HS asked readers to describe the loneliness they experienced during the exceptional year and the means they used to alleviate it. By February 11, the survey received 180 responses, in which many wrote their thoughts with a long analysis.

HS reported recently According to a study commissioned by the Finnish Red Cross (SPR) Economic Research, according to which almost every third Finn suffers from loneliness. In the past, one in five was lonely. Exception time and corona restrictions have increased loneliness, which, when prolonged, adds serious inconveniences.

“Anxiety but also bitterness, anger and questioning ”, describes the feelings and themes that emerge from the responses to the HS solitude survey. Niina Junttila. Junttila, Professor of Education at the University of Turku, got acquainted with the answers to HS’s request.

According to researcher Niina Junttila, in Finland, loneliness is shamed and considered a fault of its own, which makes the matter much worse.­

According to Junttila, anxiety, bitterness and anger are associated with loneliness at all times, but now many may blame their loneliness for government regulations or instructions from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The 65-year-old woman said she is not at best able to understand the meaning of the restrictive measures on this scale.

The worst thing about me here is the lonely disbelief I am in power because I am not “in the crown of faith” as are most people around me. (female, 65)

Junttila reminds that although the physical effects of the virus are great, the lack of social relationships also has big effects.

Loneliness and isolation increase the risk of premature death. It is affected by, for example, toxic stress, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

According to Junttila, the violent symptom of young people also tells about externality and the need to seek attention. As a researcher, he is most concerned about children and young people.

“Everyone suffering from loneliness is hard, but in the lives of children and young people, a year is a relatively long time in proportion. Loneliness is greater at a young age anyway. That is when we look for ourselves and build an identity, we mirror ourselves to others. ”

Whereas in the past young people have been encouraged to spend time together, now it has even been partly blamed. “It must have been hard to understand why adults are allowed to go to bars but young people are not allowed to go play football.”

Junttila says he was very moved after reading in the magazine that high school students’ bench rides have been widely canceled this year. “We all have in our bodies a memory of the feeling when school is over and everything is ahead.”

The 25-year-old woman who responded to the HS solitude survey longed for social contacts and people around her.

Being separated from friends and schoolmates is really raging. I miss everyday social contacts. Life feels like a porridge and a mess when you spend time only at home without everyday social contacts. I miss the people around me, I miss the chat and the lunches together. (female, 25)

A 19-year-old woman who moved to a new location in the autumn described that she was looking forward to meeting new people:

Many said that in college, I get to know people who will go along for the rest of their lives, but now I even know the names of just a few. I was hoping my life would finally get off the ground, but loneliness has only brought with it worse depression and anxiety. (female, 19)

Feeling depressed and bored. I would like to get to share my daily life with other people face to face. I no longer feel much enthusiasm for my studies because distance lectures do not allow me to experience the same kind of interaction as usual. (female, 25)

According to Junttila, in remote lectures and meetings, the feeling of alienation and uncertainty is emphasized if people’s faces are not visible. Many of the respondents wrote about the experiences of loneliness brought about by teleworking.

“Some of my co-workers think it’s nice to be away. But living alone is no longer nice here, ”said a 60-year-old man who described himself as constantly working – everyday life is no longer separated from the weekend.

All days telecommuting. Grateful for the work, of course, but without any human contact for about a year. I feel a drop in mood, even in places depression. Everything smells, tastes, looks, and is always but the same. (female, 43)

Soon a year behind telecommuting and no end in sight. The days are spent alone in a small studio, first in the form of telecommuting and in the evening in the form of Netflix and video games. Everything one has normally expected from life is now either forbidden or revoked. Remaining work and tax payment. (man, 27 years old)

Inequality between loners and families has been emphasized during the exceptional period, according to Junttila.

Indeed, many of the respondents said they had a strong longing for a relationship. The bitterness and sorrow was caused by the fact that the opportunities to look for it were deprived during the exceptional period.

Exhausting, the sense of time disappears. I can’t stand just for myself. I would love a family, but it is now even more difficult to pursue and my chances of having children are diminishing all the time. I think and fear it every day. Actually several times a day. It feels like my life, dreams and hopes don’t matter. (female, 34)

I live alone, and at the beginning of the corona, when people became isolated only with their own nuclear family, I was extremely lonely. It seemed unfair that the social life of singles could be limited in this way and how different the families are. He was angry and at the same time was lonely and outside. (female, 34)

A single-school-aged single mother said she missed emotional connection and family experience.

There is no relationship, I guess I miss it, emotional connection and experience of family and my own place in the world. This was already the case before the corona, but social contacts during the working day made me feel tolerable. (female, 38)

The feeling of loneliness is emphasized in the opinion of the male respondent in his thirties, especially on weekends.

When it’s time to stop and feel like a couple of acquaintances have planned for their free to do things together. In addition, many of my closest friends have recently had their first child, so at the same time there is a selfish idea in my mind that even fewer are now seen. The child keeps them busy, and maybe also because of the corona they want to avoid extra contact. All this makes you miss your own partner and your own family. (male, 31)

Some had divorced during the corona year and found loneliness to be especially difficult after a long relationship now that others have curled up around their families at home.

Still, a relationship does not guarantee an exemption from loneliness, as the survey showed. Many longed for a close friend to trust.

According to Junttila, relationship unity is common and may escalate at the moment. Women in particular have a general experience that a spouse does not understand their own thoughts. “You have to be able to mirror them with a friend for the relationship to work,” Junttila says.

Some had also woken up during the Korona that people who thought they were friends had no contact. “It feels a little pointless to try to warm up those relationships when there is a thought in the back of my head about whether they will disappear from my life again in the face of adversity,” the 40-year-old woman pondered.

In international In comparisons, Finns report less loneliness than, for example, southern Europeans, but according to Junttila, the issue is so culturally related that the comparison is difficult. In Finland, loneliness is shamed and is considered a fault of its own. “It makes it a lot worse,” Junttila emphasizes.

Finns often feel that they do not have any friends close enough. Boys and men in particular are thought to stereotypically move in gangs and that they don’t need a close friend. “However, everyone longs, at least to some extent, for basic needs and humanity,” says Junttila.

He recalls that the feeling that people thought to be friends have echoed during the Corona can have different proportions within your own head. “There’s a feeling that people are inherently deceptive and don’t really care. Thoughts start to flow around the circle when they cannot be dismantled, ”Junttila describes.

Many people who have recently moved to a new location and retired also spoke about their loneliness.

“At times, there is a feeling of anxiety, and crying today comes from a very young age. I’m alone most of the week I retired in 2019, “said 64-year-old woman, who had planned to spend with the children and grandchildren of the time but has been a lot of them away.

Junttila reminds that the year of isolation is a long time and the hopelessness has been increased by the uncertainty about the end of the exception period. In his opinion, those who know how to live in an instant and change their plans flexibly survive best.

For the survey respondents said they tried to alleviate their loneliness by watching series, eating treats, spending time online and on social media, and reading. Many exercised, but some were motivated and said they stayed on the couch.

“A good way to survive and make long hours go by is to do something of your own – be it watching a detective set or baking a cake. It does not necessarily promote the emergence of social relationships, but it does promote sustainability, ”says Junttila.

Junttila encourages people to look people in the eyes. “When you see someone’s eyes in a store, for example, you can get a sense of existence, and at the same time the feeling of invisibility is eased.”

Some respondents also said that they enjoyed solitude, for which there have been more opportunities during the Korona period. There is a lot of good in solitude, and many need it, but Junttila reminds us that loneliness as a feeling of deprivation is a different matter than being alone.

Junttila is already predicting a second wave of the effects of the corona epidemic. It can come with a lot of things that we can’t yet imagine. People can go to extremes in many ways. “Some can’t get away from long isolation, while others want to get everything right away and may be disappointed when things don’t change in the blink of an eye,” Junttila reflects.

The responses reflected people’s need to get back to a normal life. As the threat of the coronavirus receded, respondents planned to target events, hobbies, parties, and travel. On the other hand, some speculated that their own experience of loneliness would not give way anyway.

“Dreams and plans are good, even if they don’t always all come true. And of course, it is also good to prepare for the fact that life will not become perfect when the restrictions on gatherings are removed, ”says Junttila.

Only comments from people who left their contact information in the survey have been used in the story.