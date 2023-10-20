Loneliness | If you’re lonely, you may suffer from shrill thought distortions – This is what the “double tragedy” of loneliness is all about

Loneliness can increase the production of stress hormones and cause the body to go into an alert state. Then a person can start to interpret the intentions of others in an arrogant or angry way.

Loneliness is a brutal experience for the mind. It can cause thought distortions that change the attitude towards other people. Insidiously, a deepening circle of loneliness can arise, which is difficult to stop.

Prolonged the experience of loneliness causes thought distortions. As a result, a person may begin to interpret everyday situations constantly from the point of view that others wish him harm.

This is what the professor of educational psychology at the University of Turku says Niina Junttila.