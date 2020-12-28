The US Federal Investigation Agency FBI has confirmed that Anthony Kin Warner (63) detonated the bomb on Christmas Day in Nashville. The agency said that Anthony may have committed a suicide attack and died in it. The FBI said DNA testing of the remains of the body found from the scene identified the attacker as Anthony Keen Warner.The investigative agency said that Anthony Nashville, an IT worker by profession, lived on the outskirts of downtown Nashville. The attacker is believed to have carried out this attack alone. FBI agent Douglas Korneski said, “We are still investigating the evidence but there are no indications that there was any other person involved in the attack.” He said that we have checked the video around the scene and no other person involved has been found in it.

The FBI official did not comment on the speculation about the attacker and 5G technology and the motive for the attack. Earlier on Monday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he suspected the attacker targeted AT & T’s transmission center. Due to this attack, there has been a lot of problem in the phone system in the southern states on Christmas day.

Earlier on Saturday, the investigation team searched the house of the suspect in the incident. FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said investigators from federal and local investigative agencies searched a house in the Antioch area of ​​suburban Nashville after receiving information related to the investigation. Investigators are searching the house as well as investigating the area around and behind the property.