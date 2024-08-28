The engines are restarted

For the first time after a long summer break, the WEC will be back on track this weekend for the third-to-last round of the season. Once again in America, this time North America, and therefore considerably further away from that Sao Paulo in Brazil where the last race of the calendar was held, with the first championship success for the Toyota trio of Buemi, Hartley and Hirakawa.

Back to Austin

So we return to the Circuit of the Americas of Austin for the Lone Star Le Mansevent also known as 6 Hours of Austinwhich has not been seen on the calendar since 2020. A race that, in its roll of honor, sees Porsche as the holder of the highest number of victories, with the Stuttgart manufacturer leading the Constructors’ and Drivers’ standings and with the Porsche 963 #6 trio of André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor and Kevin Estre in front of everyone, +19 points on the Ferrari drivers Fuoco, Nielsen and Molina, winners at Le Mans. A weekend that will not see the presence of another Italian reality such as Isotta Fraschini, which has left the championship with immediate effect.

Schedule and live TV

The race weekend will therefore take place in the Texan afternoon, but due to the time zone, Italian fans will be forced to stay awake for a few hours in the evening or at night in front of the television. This will not be the case for the first and second free practice sessions, which as always will be available only and exclusively with live timing on the official website of the competition. However, everything will change for the qualifying sessions of the two classes involved, namely LMGT3 (with Valentino Rossi still chasing his first success together with his teammates from the WRT team, Martin and Al Harthy) and Hypercar, including the race of the latter: live on the Eurosport apps (including Eurosport 1 for the race) and Discovery+, to which are added, again for the race, Eurosport 1 and Now TV.

Lone Star Le Mans 2024: TV schedule

Friday 30th August

7.40pm – Free Practice 1 (live timing)

Saturday 31st August

00:10 – Free Practice 2 (live timing)

6:00 PM – Free Practice 3 (Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, FIA YouTube channel and fiawec.tv)

From 22:00 – LMGT3 Qualifying (Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, FIA YouTube channel and fiawec.tv)

From 10.49pm – Hypercar Qualifying (Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, FIA YouTube channel and fiawec.tv)

SUNDAY 1 SEPTEMBER

8.00 pm – Race (Eurosport 1, Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, Sky Sport, Now TV, fiawec.tv)