new Delhi: A hearing was held again today in the Supreme Court in the Lone Moratorium. During the hearing, the Supreme Court said that the affidavit issued by the government did not say about all the parties. With this, the Supreme Court has set a hearing date after a week. Now the case will be heard on 13 October.

What happened in the Supreme Court today?

During the hearing, the association of real estate developers objected to the government’s affidavit. Demanded time to answer. The institution said that nothing has been done for the real estate sector. There is no basis of data presented by the government. The government has only said concession in compound interest on loans up to 2 crores.

The court asked what happened to the Kamat Committee report? No information about it has been given. RBI counsel said that the committee was formed for restructuring the loan of different sectors.

The court said that you should consider giving relief to every sector as per need. The court said in today’s decision that the government filed an affidavit on 2 October. Different parties say that it has not talked about all sectors. Nor have circulars been issued regarding sectors so far. The Solicitor General has said to file a new affidavit, for this, a time of 1 week is given.

What did the government say in the affidavit?

The government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that interest will not be charged on the outstanding installments for loans up to Rs 2 crore. The government wants to help those who take small loans. The benefit of interest waiver for deferred EMI amount cannot be extended to every category.

Implementing this scheme for small loans also will cost banks between 5 and 6 thousand crore rupees. If it is implemented on every category, then this amount can be up to 15 thousand crores. Banking system will collapse by putting so much burden on banks.

read this also-

How long will the corona medicine come before, who will get the dose? Health Minister said- 1 person in 5 Indians will get vaccine

Total 66 lakh corona infected in the country, 74 thousand new cases of infection in 24 hours, 76 thousand were also cured