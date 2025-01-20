The first bullfight of the ‘Anniversary Fair’ in the Monumental Plaza Toros in the Mexican capital ended with an ear for the Sevillian Borja Jiménez. The Mexicans Juan Pablo Sánchez and Luis David did not win trophies, although José Garfias’s bulls were outcast, poorly presented and bottomless. A little more than a quarter of an inning was recorded.

Borja Jiménez returned to Mexico City to achieve the triumph that the sword denied him last November and crashed with a terrible bullfight from José Garfías’s iron. The ear came with the fifth of the run, to which Borja Jiménez executed good starting speeds. A scarce example of trapío, but correct defenses. The bull went to the horse determinedly and received a brief rod. Jiménez returned to meet with the cape after the puja. Remove chicuelinas without excesses. The Sevillian started with the crutch, quoting from afar, to leave a pass changed from behind. Very straight and still, the one with lights completed the round, ending with a deep chest shot.

In the next set it was possible to see that the bull came out loose. His meekness led him to a draw where Jimenez faced him. With no way out, the horned one obeyed the journey of the fabric in one batch. No more. Not even the aid from Dosantin covered another livestock disaster on this afternoon of bullfighting. The desire to please led Borja Jiménez to the extreme, summoning the natural with his right hand and high above a bull sheltered against the alley.

After an incomplete thrust and fall, the second arrived for the Spaniard, who achieved an ear for no other reason than to somehow reward his two great tasks in this square on November 25.









To his first rival, a bull with ugly looks and an indecisive charge that unleashed constant whistles from those present, Borja Jimenez was able to put him in the crutch, and even compose clear passes, by firmly looking at the opposing piton. Soon the sad specimen gave up, standing before the killer. The Spaniard killed with a blow.

An ugly and outcast specimen left the square, which Juan Pablo Sánchez’s crews tried not to demand. The sword carried out a task focused on stretching the animal’s musty journey, resulting in a fruitless effort, ending with failures in the game.

Sánchez, with the quarter of the afternoon, was no longer that he had to extend the short distance of Garfias, it was that he had to keep him standing. The whistles to the standing specimen accompanied the entire task. Sánchez managed to form some batch with patience and mentioning the face of the meek. He was crazy at first.

Luis David poster closed. The third of the afternoon, due to a jump into the alley, was disabled. The substitute, also protesting, went to the ground. The one from the Adame litter soon finished off the buriel with a thrust and madness.

The square fence also jumped into the alley. The specimen turned out to be just as outcast as the rest of the confinement, Luis David carried out a relieved task without anything notable.