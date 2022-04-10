Sunday morning (10) was full of joy for Londrina fans who attended the Café Stadium. The team prevailed against Náutico, winning 2-0 in the debut in Serie B in 2022. Tubarão started on the right foot in the search for a return to the first division of Brazilian football, in which it has not participated since 1982.

⚪ First win! The debut in @BrasileiraoB it was with victory at the Café Stadium. Jhonny Lucas and Gabriel Santos scored and LEC defeated Náutico 2-0. Our next duel is away from home, against Criciúma, on Thursday (14). pic.twitter.com/ICU3WQd9vB — Londrina EC (@LondrinaEC) April 10, 2022

The game was decided in the final stretch of the first stage. In the 35th minute, after a quick charge from the left side, Caprini made a good move and crossed low. Johnny Lucas dominated and kicked in place to score a beautiful goal, hitting the right corner of the goal defended by Lucas Perri.

Five minutes later, after a counterattack, Samuel Santos was triggered by the right, advanced and crossed perfectly for Gabriel Santos to head in front of the goal, displacing the opposing goalkeeper and scoring the second.

In the second stage, Náutico had good chances to decrease, but Londrina wasted an even better chance, when Eltinho, without a goalkeeper, could not complete Gabriel Santos’ cross.

With the 2-0 triumph, Tubarão joins Bahia at the top of the Serie B classification, in the goal difference criterion. At the other end, Náutico accompanies Cruzeiro sharing the lantern. The two remaining matches of the opening round of the competition (Novorizontino x CRB and CSA x Criciúma) will only take place on May 4, as CRB and CSA entered the field on Saturday (9) for the Alagoan Championship.

In the next round, Londrina visits Criciúma, on Thursday (14). The next day, Náutico hosts Bahia at Estádio dos Aflitos.

