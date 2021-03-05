A.When Jonathan Van-Tam, government advisor on medical issues, was asked earlier this week about the “European skepticism” about the Astra-Zeneca vaccine developed in Oxford, he tried to be patient. “I am not here to criticize other countries, but the data that have been obtained from our vaccination program speak for themselves and other countries will no doubt be interested.” Thereupon the British Minister of Health Matt Hancock attested a “very diplomatic” response and continued: “I hope that people all over the world study the data and understand what it means: Vaccination with Astra-Zeneca or Pfizer can save your life.”

The little scene revealed how deep the alienation sat that Germany and France had been questioning the effectiveness of the Astra Zeneca vaccine for weeks. British newspapers repeatedly referred to the Chancellor, who had described herself as “too old” to be allowed to take the vaccine. The news was received with astonishment that heaps of unused Astra-Zeneca cans had arisen in Germany, although the vaccination program is progressing only slowly.

The French President Emmanuel Macron was also often quoted, who qualified the vaccine as “quasi-ineffective” for old people and even put the British vaccination strategy as a whole into the light of irresponsibility: Allegedly, the delay in the second dose accelerated mutations. Even the BBC clearly stated that such criticism was motivated by a “post-Brexit grudge”.

It was then registered with corresponding satisfaction that in the course of the week first Paris and finally Berlin switched to the British vaccination course. Newspapers reported a “volte” or a “U-turn”. The government has not yet commented on the development. Prime Minister Boris Johnson stopped his triumph comparisons weeks ago and has been letting the statistics speak for themselves ever since: So far, 31 percent of British and eight percent of EU citizens have been vaccinated. The European Union is increasingly perceived by the general public as desperate.