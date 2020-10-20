The UK wants to accelerate the development of a vaccine against COVID-19. To do this, the researchers are recruiting a group of volunteers willing to specifically contract the coronavirus. As reported Daily mailfor two weeks, the subjects will be closely monitored at the Royal Hospital in London. According to the results of the experiment, scientists must evaluate the effectiveness of a new nasal vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

If the experiment is not banned, then this will be the first case of intentional infection of people with COVID-19. The amount of reward to the participants has not yet been approved, but it is expected that the volunteers will receive at least 4000 pounds sterling (about 4300 euros). The requirements for potential research participants are strict: age from 18 to 30 years, absence of chronic diseases, willingness to spend two and a half weeks in the clinic, and then stay in touch with doctors for about a year to report changes in health.

In total, it is planned to assemble a group of 90 people, and the experiment will begin in January 2021. The first results will be known by May next year.

Recall that in an interview with “FACTS” Academician Sergei Komisarenko predicted that despite the involvement of many companies and research centers from different countries in the development of the vaccine, an effective drug will not appear soon, but immunization will not be possible until the middle, or even by December 2021.

