Admiral Radakin: Britain will not put pressure on Ukraine in the matter of negotiations with Russia

London will not put pressure on Kyiv and will not push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate with Moscow, he himself must make a decision. This was stated by the chief of the defense staff of the armed forces of the kingdom, Admiral Tony Radakin, reports TASS.

“Such decisions are up to President Zelensky. I think we have made it clear that we support Ukraine. (…) We need to be respectful and recognize that it is President Zelensky who will determine the right moment for his country to negotiate,” the admiral said.

On November 10, the President of Ukraine announced the possibility of negotiations with Russia and noted that he did not close the door to dialogue if Moscow was ready for peace. He pointed out that the most important condition is the restoration of justice.

Subsequently, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that the United States hoped to start negotiations on Ukraine in the future. At the same time, Washington wants Zelensky to determine the terms of the negotiations, including respect for the borders and recognition of responsibility for what the Russian side has done.