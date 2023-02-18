Home page politics

Mark Stoffers

Putin’s voice and chief propagandist Solovyov wants to see London and Britain “on fire” after Britain may give Ukraine the capability to launch missile attacks on Crimea. © Screenshot/ Russian State TV

Putin’s voice rails against Britain. Russia’s propagandist wants to see the capital “on fire” over possible missile deliveries to Ukraine.

Moscow – The tone in the Ukraine war remains rough. Chief propagandist Vladimir Solovyov in particular keeps stoking the flames of Putin’s propaganda, which can also end in humiliation. On Russia’s state TV, he insults Ukraine, the West and individual states that are on his “anger list”. Popular destinations for Solovyov, also known as Putin’s voice, include Germany, where even Putin’s bloodhound Kadyrov does not shy away from threats, and the United States or, in this case, Great Britain.

In his most recent tirade on Russia’s state television, Putin’s voice not only attacks Great Britain, but also zeroes in on England’s capital. “London will crumble to dust! Dust!” yells Putin’s chief propagandist, wide-eyed, directly at the camera. It is probably the reaction to a British media report that is quoted from. This reveals the possibility that the British government could possibly send anti-ship missiles “Harpoon” and surface-to-air missiles of the type “Storm Shadow” to Kiev in support of the Ukraine war.

Ukraine war: “Stories in hell” – Putin’s voice Solovyov sends threat towards London

With deliveries of these missiles, Kiev would probably be in a position to launch attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea during the Ukraine war. Attacks on Crimea that lead to a further escalation in the conflict or, for an ex-general, the key to Putin’s overthrow, Russia’s defeat and thus an end to the Ukraine war.

Solovyov has his own answer to possible missile deliveries to Ukraine from Great Britain on Russia’s state TV. “Or should I rather say it in English?” Putin’s voice asks his guests before answering. “Soil in Hell.”

As a result, the chief propagandist of ruler Vladimir Putin switched back to Russian. “That is better? Good” only to switch back to English and end his tirade with a single word. “Flames.”

Putin’s vote threatens London: Solovyov reacts to negotiations between Prime Minister Sunak and President Zelenskyi

Solovyov’s statements are most likely a reaction to consistent media reports. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appear to be in talks over new arms supplies and the UK’s ability to supply long-range missiles to Kiev.

According to Sunak, these would make a “big difference” in the Ukraine war. Should the UK agree to also send long-range missiles to Ukraine in support of Kiev, it could deal a serious blow to Russia’s hopes of a successful offensive. Since the “Storm Shadow Missiles” in particular would not only be able to enable attacks on targets in Crimea, but could also attack important supply lines.

Putin’s voice etches because of the Ukraine war against Great Britain: London is a popular target for propagandist Solovyov

It is not the first and will probably not be the last time that Putin’s voice, which a Russia expert also describes as an “incredible scumbag”, has chosen Great Britain and London for his propaganda in the Ukraine war. The chief propagandist Solovyov recently threatened the United Kingdom on state television.

“Can’t we really attack London? What’s the problem?” he had asked his viewers on the screens in a previous live show. In order to find even clearer words for his attacks on the question of whether Crimea, which was annexed by Russia and which Great Britain, like many other members of the United Nations, does not recognize, belongs to the country.

War in Ukraine: Putin’s voice refuses to recognize anyone – ‘No England. No France. No Germany”

“In that case we will not recognize anyone – there is no England for us. No France. No Germany,” the Putin propagandist, who also does not stop at vulgar insults against Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, formulated the verbal attack. “Instead, it’s just Nazi states united by their hatred of everything Russian.”

The propaganda of Putin’s voice is thus not softened. Instead, Solovyov never tires of pouring fuel on the fire and denigrating the “European bastards” on Russia’s state TV at every opportunity. He is not above using popular enemy images in and around the Ukraine war or even creating them. (mst)