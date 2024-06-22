“The West provoked Putin.” Nigel Farage doesn’t back down and, in fact, doubles down. The ‘prophet’ of Brexit, leader of the Reform UK party which according to polls will fly in the next elections on 4 July in the United Kingdom, continues to repeat that the war in Ukraine is linked to the mistakes made by the West and the provocations that have offered a pretext to Russia. After expressing the concepts to the BBC, Farage returned to the topic in an article in the Telegraph, entitled ‘The West’s mistakes in Ukraine were catastrophic. I will not apologize for telling the truth.’

“I am not and have never been a defender or supporter of Putin. His invasion of Ukraine was immoral, scandalous and indefensible. As the supreme representative of national sovereignty, I believe that Putin was completely wrong to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine. No one can fairly accuse me of being lenient. I have never tried to justify Putin’s invasion in any way and I am not doing so now,” Farage said. But that doesn’t change the fact that I predicted it all a decade ago, I warned it would happen, and I am one of the few political figures who has been consistently correct and honest about Russia’s war in Ukraine. What I have been saying for 10 years is that the West played into Putin’s hands, giving him the excuse to do what he wanted anyway,” he added.

Farage’s words, if the election results reflected the polls, would risk having an impact on London’s position on the war between Ukraine and Russia. British support has so far been crucial for Kiev in the conflict that began over 2 years ago. Farage’s statements were criticized by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Putin “is a man who has used nerve agents on the streets of Britain and who makes deals with countries like North Korea,” Sunak said. “And this type of compliance is dangerous for the security of Britain, of our allies who rely on us and does nothing but embolden Putin further,” the prime minister added to Sky News.