The British government said today, Tuesday, that London intends to build an “international coalition” to help Ukraine obtain F-16 fighter jets, following a meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

A statement from the British government presidency indicated that the two men agreed at the meeting, which was held on the occasion of a summit of the Council of Europe in Iceland, to “work together to build an international coalition to provide Ukraine with air combat capabilities (…) starting with training and ending with the delivery of F-16 fighters.” .

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its supporting countries to provide it with combat aircraft, long-range missiles and advanced combat tanks.

Britain is one of the largest arms suppliers to Ukraine. Last week, Britain became the first country to supply long-range missiles to Kiev after the British Defense Minister announced that it had sent Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.