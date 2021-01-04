The non-extradition of Assange is justified with the mortal danger that threatens him. The court is not concerned with protecting whistleblowers.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will not initially be extradited to the USA. The decision, which the responsible London judge Vanessa Baraitser announced on Monday, sounds better than it is. Because the judgment has nothing to do with a defense of freedom of the press or even a precedent decision to protect uncomfortable whistleblowers.

On the contrary: the judge gave a detailed explanation of why neither the fears of an unfair, politically motivated trial in the USA, expressed by the defense and numerous media organizations, nor the assessment of the indictment as an attack on freedom of the press were valid. Only Assange’s mental health and the risk that he would kill himself in a US prison made her decide against extradition.

And this decision is also only provisional: the USA has already announced an appeal, and so the proceedings could go through two further instances to the British Supreme Court.

The US will certainly try to allay concerns about Assange’s safety through guarantees of some kind in order to still achieve an extradition. It is questionable whether they can succeed in this in view of the known abuses in the US prison system. In this respect, the decision justified in this way is possibly even better for Julian Assange himself than one that would have aimed at the actual content of the proceedings.

Perverse reversal of all notions of the rule of law

At the same time, however, it also means that in ten years of persecution by US, Swedish and British law enforcement agencies, Assange has been psychologically destroyed – and only this fact may save him from spending the rest of his life in US prisons. This is an almost perverse reversal of all ideas about guilt, atonement and the rule of law.

Assange has helped with Wikileaks to bring US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq to the public. That and nothing else has made him an outlaw, someone to be set an example.

Whether or not he was perceived as an arrogant and unpleasant self-promoter with dubious political convictions during the phase of the big Wikileaks publications, whether or not the left-wing liberals resent his at least indirect election campaign for Donald Trump in 2016, does not matter at all.

Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden – none of them were allowed to simply continue a normal life from the perspective of the attacked state structures. Government efforts to punish their actions are far greater than those to prosecute the crimes they have exposed.

Describing and scourging this cannot be expected from a UK court in extradition proceedings. If it just makes sure that Assange is left alone for the time being, that is quite a lot, for all its inadequacy.