British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils Monday new rules for international travel and a controversial health passage project in preparation for the UK’s gradual return to normal life after many months of health restrictions.

Johnson is expected to maintain a cautious approach, for fear of negatively affecting the success of the massive vaccination campaign against Covid, which the most affected country in Europe relies on, with about 127,000 deaths recorded.

“We have made very significant progress over the past few months through the vaccination program, and everyone in the country has made tremendous sacrifices so that we can reach this stage of our recovery from Covid-19,” he said in a statement.

“We are doing everything we can to allow our country to reopen … in the safest way,” he added.

The British, who have long been forced to stay at home and are eager to go on vacation outside the country this summer, which is not allowed until May 17 at the earliest, will be offered a color-coded system to classify countries according to their degree of progress in vaccination, infection rate, or the presence of mutants of concern to them. .

The goal is to maintain the success of the campaign, which began in early December, during which nearly half of the population was vaccinated, with about 5.4 million people receiving both doses of the vaccine, while more than 31.5 million received a first dose.

Those heading to green destinations will be exempt from quarantine upon return, while maintaining the need to undergo infection detection before departure and after arrival, unlike the orange and red countries.

However, the government said it was still too early to release a list of countries and advised citizens to postpone booking their holidays abroad.

Currently, all arrivals to Britain are required to complete a period of ten-day hotel quarantine if they come from countries that put them at risk of infection. The country does not receive non-residents from countries on the Red List.

To keep the virus under control, the government also plans to test a health certification or passport system to participate in mass gatherings such as football matches and indoor events.

This certificate will indicate that the carrier has received the vaccine, that he has tested negative for Covid, or that he has antibodies. However, it will not be required on public transport and major stores that are scheduled to reopen on April 12 at the same time as bars will be allowed to receive customers abroad.

And it will be tried from mid-April for some events, especially the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

As an additional measure to facilitate the restoration of movement into society and “break the chains of transmission”, British residents will have, from Friday, two rapid tests per week to detect the virus.