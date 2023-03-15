The strike that the drivers of the London underground trains seconded this Wednesday, in demand for better working conditionshas paralyzed this transport network.

The website of Transport for London (TfL), in charge of the British capital’s underground, shows that there are no operational services on any of the lines.

The drivers, belonging to the Aslef sector union and the Railway, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, have gone on strike in protest because the saving measures in the network could cause a reduction in pensions and working conditions.

Apart from the protest of the subway drivers, the recently graduated doctors and in residence end their 72-hour strike on Wednesday to demand labor improvementswhile in England teachers go unemployed, also for the same reasons.

Likewise, some 150,000 civil servants working in more than a hundred government departments go on strike this Wednesday to demand a salary increase.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak condemned the strike and questioned the role of the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in the midst of the crisis that keeps the capital of the country blocked.

Sunak condemned the “misery inflicted on Londoners”referring to the blockades of the metro stations.

In recent months, the The United Kingdom has experienced a wave of strikes from different sectors -such as the nursing union, doctors who do the residency, ambulance personnel, university professors or postal workers- to demand salary increases due to the increase in the cost of living, since year-on-year inflation exceeds 10% .

EFE