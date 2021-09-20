French Defense Minister Florence Parly canceled the meeting scheduled for Monday with her British colleague, Ben Wallace, in a further gesture of the Paris Government’s bitter protest against the announcement of a strategic and industrial agreement between Australia and the United States. and the United Kingdom (Aukus), which aborts its ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region.

The announcement that the three Anglo-Saxon countries, already members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance (five eyes), will integrate their nuclear-powered submarine production industries to supply nine to the Royal Australian Navy, was, last Thursday, “Very bad news for respect for one’s word,” according to the French minister.

The government of Emmanuel Macron was not warned until the last minute that Australia was abandoning the contract it signed in 2016 for the supply of 12 French conventional submarines. And the president did not perceive, neither at the G7 meeting in June, nor in other meetings in the last six months, that his supposed partner in the antipodean and his great allies in NATO were hiding something from him.

The two-day meeting between personnel from the armed forces and the defense ministries of both countries was to discuss aspects of collaboration between the two countries. It has a long history and currently has collaborations such as the Combined Joint Expeditionary Force, created a decade ago and with regular exercises, or in the industrial production of missiles.

Tormentor



Minister Wallace blamed the press for negative interpretations of the intentions of the Anglo-Saxon pact. He recalled in Parliament that he had recently met with his colleague, Parly, that their relationship is very good. And he affirmed that there is “no intention to despise, anger or create a barrier between us and France.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed in New York, where he participates in the UN General Assembly, that “our relationship with France is very important and indestructible.” And he added that “we will have to talk, of course, with all our friends about how to make Aukus work and not be exclusive or divisive.”

The editorial comment of ‘The Times’ recalled, however, that Macron has been our “tormentor boss during the ‘Brexit’ negotiations, since 2017.” The loss of the Australian contract was part of a geostrategic ambition based on the relationship with Australia. Paris can now deduce that this role will be fulfilled by the United Kingdom among European countries.