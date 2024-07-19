Ukraine signs agreement with UK on loan for defense projects

The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Great Britain, Rustem Umerov and John Healey, signed an intergovernmental agreement on official credit support for the development of the republic’s defense capabilities. This is stated in message office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The agreement provides for a loan of two billion pounds sterling, which will support defense projects. This includes the supply of weapons and the establishment of repairs.

The parties also expect to launch partial production of air defense systems, armored vehicles and ammunition. The amount specified in the agreement may be increased in the future as cooperation is established.

The loan repayment period is 15 years. It is expected that by 2026 it will enable, among other things, to provide the country with air defense systems and radar equipment, to obtain technologies and to master the production of barrels, spare parts and components for artillery installations.

Earlier it was reported that the state energy company Ukrenergo and the German state development bank KfW signed an agreement on a grant of 100 million euros for the protection and restoration of energy within the framework of the special budget program of the European Union Ukraine Investment Facility.