London: Three women and a girl, injured in shooting during a funeral

Three women and a seven-year-old girl were injured this Saturday in a shooting outside a church where a funeral was being held in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Police appeared in the vicinity of the St Aloysius church, next to the Euston train station, around 1:30 p.m. GMT after being warned that shooting was being done from a moving vehicle.

The three women -54, 41 and 48 years old- were rushed to a hospital, but their lives are not in danger, although the last one suffered more serious injuries.

The police were informed that the girl had also been taken to a hospital, although her condition is not known.

Security forces, who have not yet made any arrests, have opened an investigation and have asked anyone who has recorded footage or from security cameras to contact the authorities.

A witness quoted by the BBC assured that those attending the funeral had been evacuated from the church through a side entrance.

THETIME.COM*

*With information from EFE