The British Government will present a bill in the coming weeks to unilaterally change the Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union, if Buselas does not respond positively to its proposals to negotiate changes to the Protocol on Ireland. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, has justified it by the failure of the negotiations with the Commission for a year and a half.

The British changes would replace the current system of controls of goods coming from Great Britain with two border channels, green and red, which would facilitate the free passage of those who stay in Northern Ireland or require customs inspections and documentation for those who would cross the region. to enter the south of Ireland.

It would eliminate the obligation to respect community regulations in the local production of goods and introduce a dual system, with employers choosing community or British rules. It would repeal restrictions to vary the European VAT in the region and would include in the Trade and Cooperation Treaty the coordination for the control of subsidies to the industry, removing it from the Protocol.

The British Government also demands that possible disputes regarding the regime that regulates Northern Ireland’s simultaneous membership in the common and British markets be decided by an arbitration panel, as in the case of the Treaty, and not by the Court of Justice. of the EU, as stated in a text whose signature was welcomed two years ago by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Commission’s negotiator, Maroš Šefčovič, responded to the London announcement by regretting that his proposals to mitigate problems in the implementation of the rules had not been explored, warning that if the UK “moves towards a bill to not to apply constituent elements of the Protocol,… the EU will need to respond with all the measures at its disposal’.

international law



Truss argued in Parliament that, in his six months of negotiation with Šefčovič, and the twelve of his predecessor, David Frost, the EU has never agreed to change the Protocol, endorsed by the European and British parliaments. The minister’s statement reproduces a proposal by Frost, last year, which was already interpreted as challenging a trade war.

The tone of the British Government is different after Frost’s departure, but the arguments have only changed because the collapse of the autonomous institutions is now added to the economic problems. The largest unionist party, DUP, the only one with significant support that favored ‘Brexit’ in the province, will not return to shared autonomy without at least five articles of the Protocol being eliminated, according to its electoral program.

Or so it seems. Its leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said the day before, after a meeting with Johnson, that he would not accept promises before returning to the Belfast Assembly but the enactment of the law, which could be delayed a year. In his salute to Truss’s statement, Donaldson said Tuesday that he hopes “to see progress on the bill in days and weeks, not months.” The lack of precision in Donaldson’s words is frequent in this crisis.

Conservative co-religionists, such as Simon Hoare, chairman of the parliamentary committee for Northern Ireland affairs, consider it “extraordinary” that his government is going to break international law. Johnson and Truss rely on Article 1 of the Protocol. It is stated as a law “without prejudice to the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement of 1998”. They now advocate the need to act to save the institutions of the peace agreement