London | The range of car poison fees is expanding and it raises big emotions

Greater London’s area of ​​emission restrictions is growing. Polluting cars are now charged a daily fee of almost 15 euros also in the outskirts of London. The rules also apply to cars arriving from abroad.

London

Pollutants driving cars will be expensive even on the outskirts of London, when the so-called poison charge area will be expanded on Tuesday, August 29.

In the future, the poison payment or emission limitation area (Ultra Low Emission Zone or come out) extends far to the outskirts of Greater London.

If the vehicle does not fill emission restrictionsthere is a daily fee of 12.50 pounds, or about 14.60 euros, for driving it.

Poison fee is justified by air quality and health and climate reasons. The City of London wants to get rid of petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

However, according to critics, the poison charge hits the city’s poorest motorists hard. Many may need their car for work, for example, but not everyone can afford a new low-emission car – let alone an electric car.

The poison fee has been criticized in X i.e. in the former Twitter, for example, one of the founders of the Elokapina movement Roger Hallam.

City of London by now only about every tenth vehicle in the peripheral areas does not pass the emission restrictions. Just five years ago, the proportion of excessively polluting cars was much higher.

Around 2.3 million cars drive in London every day. About 200,000 of them do not pass the emission limits.

Used ones buying cars for the We Buy Any Car company James Canaan says that 60-70 percent of the cars that come to his point of purchase do not meet the emission limits.

In recent weeks, owners have been in a big hurry to get rid of their old, polluting cars.

James Kanaan from London evaluates and buys used cars for work.

The point of purchase is located in Brent, West London, which is inhabited by poorer-than-average people.

“We literally buy any car, and you can get the money in a couple of hours,” says Kanaan.

It’s not worth giving up a car that pollutes even at a ridiculous price. City of London offers for residents, a scrapping fee of up to a couple of thousand pounds (about 2,340 euros) for an old car. You can get tons from a van, and a ton from a motorcycle.

About passenger cars the poison charge applies to diesel cars that do not meet at least Euro 6 emission classifications. For those running on gasoline, the corresponding limit is the Euro 4 classification.

Roughly speaking, diesel cars registered before October 2015 and gasoline-powered cars registered before 2006 are on the “black list”.

Even a car older than this may still pass the emission limits. Low-polluting gasoline-powered cars have been on the market since 2001.

On the other hand, there are different rules for vintage cars over 40 years old. Vehicles built before 1973 do not have to pay the poison tax.

Emission limits also apply to cars, motorbikes, vans and many other vehicles arriving in London from abroad.

Transport for the City of London (TfL) directs foreign motorists to register online.

“We encourage all visitors to London who drive to check in advance that their vehicles meet the regulations,” TfL’s director of strategy Christina Calderato announced earlier in the summer.

In the core, those who drive during rush hour will also have to pay 15 pounds, or about 17.50 euros congestion chargeeven if the car is low-emission.

Poison payment area the enlargement has aroused strong emotions.

Some of the boroughs of London are rebelled against the new regulations. There are surveillance cameras and ulez signs reported subjected to vandalism.

The father of the poison charge is a former Mayor of London and former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson. However, the emission restrictions did not come into force until Johnson’s successor, i.e. the Labor mayor by Sadiq Khan during.

Now Khan is getting poison payment hates on his neck.

It has been interpreted that the Labor Party lost the spring by-election in Johnson’s former constituency because of the poison payment. The residents of the area have been angry about the expansion of the emission restriction area.

in London resident builder Janusz Wajda says that his 18-year-old van no longer passes emission restrictions.

“It is also not financially viable for me to get a new car. I’m going to retire now that the poison payment area expands here,” he says in London’s Brent.

London-based construction man Janusz Wajda likes to discuss cars, but also the fighting will of Finns. He says that he admires sniper Simo Häyhä, who shot hundreds of Soviet soldiers in the winter war.

Wajda, who was born in Poland, bought his parcel Mersu new and has been using it all the time in his work. The total kilometers are still only around 60,000.

“There will be a lot of driving in London, albeit short distances.”

But even if the engine were to be improved, the car would still not pass the emission restrictions, they say. At the beginning of September, Wajda’s car will go to the scrap yard.

Wajda and his friends are not among Mayor Khan’s admirers: “We call him Prince Sadiq because he does what he wants.”

A Londoner driving a Nissan car is equally critical of the reforms Andrew Horn.

His vehicle passes – somewhat unexpectedly – ​​the emission restrictions.

“I checked online.”

Horn however, he is afraid that even in a couple of years his car will be considered too polluting. He says that would be a shame, because he has built sleeping quarters inside the van.

“I call this a kind of stealth motorhome,” says Horn, referring to military stealth technology.

Londoner Andrew Horn’s vehicle will not have to pay a poison charge.

of London according to the city’s transport department, the penalty fee for failing to pay the toll fee is initially 180 pounds, or about 210 euros.

When the emission restriction area expands at the end of August, it will become one of the world’s most significant low-emission areas.

For example, the equivalent of Paris (Zone à Faibles Émissions) is only half the size of London’s new ulez area.