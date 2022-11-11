After five years of silence, the bells of Big Ben have returned to ring in London on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of Armistice Day. The chimes marked the minute of silence that was held as part of the ceremony that marks the end of the First World War. On Sunday November 13, when Remembrance Sunday is celebrated, Big Ben will be hit 11 more times at 11 to mark the start of the Two Minutes Silence, preceded by the quarter bell. From that moment on, the watch will return to sound as regular as it was before the 91 million euro restoration.



01:38