London, the flight of tourists and the collapse of sales in shops

London has lost the record of European capital of the shopping. There Brexit and the new taxes imposed by the government tourists have caused a real escape, in the direction of Paris And Milanbut was also surpassed by Madrid. The numbers – reads Il Messaggero – speak for themselves. And this time the consequences of the new rules trigger one great mobilization. Is called “Scrap the tourist tax“, that is, “eliminate the tax for tourists” the campaign launched by the Daily Mail in support of a hundred companies that have turned to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, to allow international tourists to go shopping again in London “tax free”. “If we look at individual nationalities, the influx from the US to the UK has returned to 101% compared to 2019 – reads the letter – But Italy right now it’s enjoying an expense from American visitors equal to 190% compared to the pre-pandemic period”.

“There Spain – continues the letter and the Messenger reports it – is at 201% and the France even at 226%”. Traders confirm the trend. “Our business with American consumers is back to pre-pandemic levels but a Paris I am doubled‘ Gerry told BBC Radio 4’s World At One Murphymanager of Burberry. “If we look at tourism from the Middle East, in France and Paris the ratio is double if not triple compared to what happens in the United Kingdom. It is clear evidence that our business has been diverted to our neighbours, a direct consequence of the UK becoming less attractive from that point of view,” added Murphy.

