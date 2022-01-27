London Studio seems to have been at work for some time in an exclusive PlayStation 5 dedicated to multiplayer, and the announcement published by the team for the search for new staff confirms this. There are no particular details but you can work with your imagination to reconstruct something starting from the descriptions of the positions.

“We’re building a team from the ground up for an upcoming PlayStation 5 online game. New employees will join in at the perfect time to get involved in shaping our plans for a project we’re exceptionally excited about!“

We’re building a team from the ground up for an upcoming PlayStation 5 online game ?? New starters will join at the perfect time to get involved in shaping our plans for a project we are exceptionally excited about! Take a look at all our open roles ?? https://t.co/qD0R8bf8Bx pic.twitter.com/GbBZdB5Jac – PlayStation London Studio is Hiring! (@LondonStudioHQ) January 26, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The position of Senior Character Artist for example, it is configured as the creation of a wide range of characters, skins, creatures, weapons and equipment. It doesn’t tell us much, describing practically 99% of the online games out there, but we can go further. Continuing in fact, we find “A once in a lifetime opportunity to be at the center of creating and making the next PlayStation icons“, with the candidate also handling multiple art content for Sony’s AAA productions.

These are the interesting elements to keep an eye on, especially the close correlation between this multiplayer title and other Sony productions. Obviously it is too early to make some considerations, but we could have news soon.

Source: IGN.com