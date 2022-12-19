‘We will invest together. We will design products together. We will enter the market together.” For example, a cheerful David Schwimmer, CEO of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the deal together which the exchange operator concluded with Microsoft last week. LSE will purchase 2.7 billion euros worth of cloud and data analysis services from Microsoft over the next ten years. Conversely, the technology group takes a 4 percent interest in LSE, for which it pays more than 1.7 billion euros.

Schwimmer’s enthusiasm is understandable. Analyzing and marketing trading data is now the main source of income for the London stock exchange operator. LSE is generating two-thirds of its total revenue this year from the Data & Analytics industry, compared to less than 20 percent from trading in securities, commodities and currencies. “This partnership with Microsoft only confirms the strategic focus on data and analytics,” said AlphaValue analyst Sylvain Perret. “It usually delivers more value than more traditional and cyclical segments that revolve around volume, such as stock trading.”

The cross-pollination between Europe’s largest exchange (49 billion euros in market value) and one of America’s largest tech companies is part of a growing list of collaborations between exchange operators and Big Tech. For example, search giant Google invested a billion in the American futures exchange Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which is migrating its trading systems to the Google Cloud. And since this month, the first American options market of tech exchange Nasdaq has been in the cloud at AWS, Amazon’s cloud branch. In the coming years, all 28 Nasdaq markets, which are currently still hosted locally (‘on-premise’) in data centers, will make the switch to the cloud. This enables exchange companies to scale up faster and offer new services. These services are important for LSE to be able to continue to compete with Euronext, the owner of the Amsterdam stock exchange, among other things. The British stock market lost market share due to Brexit. Euronext is even less active in the cloud and data analysis and, due to the same Brexit, recently moved its largest data center from London to Bergamo in northern Italy, where it took over the Italian stock exchange Borsa Italiana from LSE.

Since the acquisition of the British data supplier Refinitiv, the London stock exchange operator has increasingly been regarded as a financial tech company, according to Perret. It paid 27 billion dollars (25 billion euros) for Refinitiv and opened the attack on the renowned Bloomberg. With the Eikon data service, Refinitiv offers an alternative to the Bloomberg terminal, which is well-known among stock market traders, and which gives 325,000 investors and companies worldwide access to real-time stock market prices and financial news. You pay more than $ 20,000 per year for both services, although Refinitiv also aims at customers with less deep pockets with a stripped version of $ 3,600. “London Stock Exchange will now use Microsoft technology to further enhance its data analytics,” says market analyst Russ Mold of investment platform AJ Bell. He does point to the challenges associated with the implementation of these types of large technology projects. “By owning part of LSE, Microsoft communicates if the project succeeds, but also has a downside if it cannot be delivered on time or with the desired effect.”

A first step towards more? Mold thinks not. “Normally, when a ‘megacap’ takes an equity stake in another company, it does make tongues loose about the ultimate intentions, which is a possible takeover. That doesn’t seem likely here given that 4 percent. It does indicate how serious the cooperation between the two companies will be.”

