Pending their trial on December 13, they are not allowed to visit museums or art galleries or carry paint or glue in public places, the British judge ruled after their arraignment.

On Friday afternoon, activists threw a can of soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in the National Gallery and then glued one hand to the wall, shouting slogans such as ‘What’s worth more, art or life?’ A video of the action appeared on social media.

The painting from 1888 was not damaged because there was a glass plate in front of it. The frame does have some damage. The police released the two women and arrested them. The suspects are a 20-year-old woman from Newcastle and a 21-year-old from London. They are activists of environmental group Just Stop Oil, which campaigns against the extraction of fossil fuels. According to them, this leads to crop failures, food shortages and the collapse of human civilization.