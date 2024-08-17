A total of 125 firefighters have been mobilised to tackle the blaze that broke out around midday today (local time), for reasons still unknown, at Somerset House, in central London, the Standard reports.

The site has been closed to the public. But only a small section of the building was affected by the flames, it is stated on the website of the residence, now a public space used as a cultural hub.

A thick cloud of smoke is visible from far away. “The site is closed and the employees are safe,” says the staff of the space used as a cultural hub. The flames developed in the western wing of the Palace, apparently on the roof. What is certain is that there are no works of art in the rooms affected by the fire, said the director of the trust that manages Somerset House, Jonathan Reekie.