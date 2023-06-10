Several British soldiers were overwhelmed by the heat, donning uniforms with traditional fur hats during a parade to salute Prince William. At least three Guardsmen fainted during the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers from the Household Division and King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is the honorary colonel of the Welsh Guards. The temperature in London was around thirty degrees. William later tweeted: “A big thank you to all the soldiers who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning, in the heat. Difficult conditions but you did a really good job.” The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held every June to celebrate the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.



02:39