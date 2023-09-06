A British soldier awaiting trial on terrorism-related charges, Daniel Abed Khalife, has broken out of a prison in south-west London. This was reported by the British anti-terrorism police explaining that Daniel Abed Khalife, accused of having planted fake bombs on a military base and of having violated the British Official Secrets Act, disappeared today from Wandsworth prison. Khalife, 21, denies all the allegations against him.

“We have a team of officers carrying out a thorough and urgent investigation to locate and arrest Khalife as quickly as possible,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command. Murphy added that there is no information to suggest Khalife poses a public threat but urged anyone who might see him not to approach him. No explanation was given as to how Khalife managed to escape.