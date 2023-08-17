A fired employee. An ongoing investigation by Scotland Yard. Lost gold, jewels and other precious trinkets. An unprecedented scandal for a cultural institution visited by six million people a year.

It is the storm that shakes the British Museum, after the announcement that a staff member may have stolen, hidden or lost some of the artifacts kept behind its historic columns in the Bloomsbury district, the London area where Charles, among others, lived Dickens and Virginia Woolf.

The facts actually date back to the beginning of the year, when the British Museum, one of the richest and most visited museums in the world, noticed the disappearance of a series of objects, including gold jewelery and semi-precious stones dating back as far as the fifteenth century b. C. But the embarrassing affair only came to light now, when the internal investigation ended with the dismissal of an employee and the case was entrusted to the police.

George Osborne, former Chancellor of the Exchequer – that is, minister of the Treasury of Her Majesty’s government – and now president of the very famous museum, explained that the priority now is “to recover the stolen objects”: “We have referred the matter to the police, we have imposed measures emergency to strengthen security, we have set up an independent investigation to find out what happened and draw lessons from it, we have used all the disciplinary powers at our disposal against the person we hold responsible”. To then conclude: “We need to understand what could be done to prevent theft and invest in security to make sure it doesn’t happen again”.