D.The Ambassador of Myanmar to Great Britain claims that the military attaché has refused access to his representation in London. When asked who was in the embassy, ​​Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn replied on Wednesday evening: “The military attaché – you are occupying my embassy”. The media had previously reported on the incident.

The military junta, which has headed the country since the coup in Myanmar, dismissed the ambassador last month. This had published a statement in which he called on the generals to release the disempowered de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

“Instructions from the capital”

Regarding the military attaché and others who, according to his description, “hold” the diplomatic mission, the ambassador of the Daily Telegraph said: “When I left the embassy, ​​they stormed inside the embassy. They said they had an order from the capital so they wouldn’t let me in. “

He will stay “all night” in front of the building, Kyaw Zwar Minn told the AFP news agency. He called on the British government to intervene. Protesters gathered outside the embassy on Wednesday after media reports that the ambassador had been prevented from entering the building.

The British Foreign Office said it was looking for information “after an incident at the embassy”. Great Britain, the former colonial power of Myanmar, is one of the sharpest critics of the military junta. Just last week, London imposed further sanctions on the generals in the Southeast Asian country.

Since the military coup on February 1, the army leadership has been using tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition against peaceful demonstrators in an extremely brutal manner. At least 580 people have been killed in the protests so far, including almost 50 children.